New Convention and Visitors Bureau Director to Target SEC Towns

COLUMBIA - City Manager Mike Matthes named Amy Schneider director of the Columbia Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB) on Monday. She previously served as interim director of CVB after Lorah Steiner retired from the job in February.

In her first television interview after getting the top job at CVB, Schneider said the University of Missouri, the Roots N' Blues N' BBQ Festival, the True/False Film Festival, and other local establishments make it easy to sell Columbia. The CVB budget stands at $1.5 million, with $500,000 earmarked for marketing Columbia to the state of Missouri and the eight bordering states -- Iowa, Nebraska, Kansas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Tennessee, Kentucky and Illinois.

With MU's move to the Southeastern Conference, Scheineder said the CVB understands the impact of SEC fans traveling with their football teams. "We have to begin marketing Columbia as a destination to those college towns in the next few years," she said.

Now with a new director, the CVB will begin putting together its next 10-year plan. The last 10-year plan was inked in 2002.

As part of her city job, Schneider will recieve an $80,000 salary and the standard city employee benefit package. Matthes chose her from a pool for 71 applicants. In a statement, Matthes said, "[Schneider] wants to establish a certified tourism ambassador to unleash our community's potential for great service and hospitality."