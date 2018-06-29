New Crosswalk Is Set For Pedestrians on Providence

COLUMBIA-Crossing at a rather busy section of Providence Road near Douglass High School may not be so bad anymore. Pedestrians looking to cross admist the hustle and bustle between Park Avenue and Switzler Street on Providence will now have a safer option. A plan to implemenet new traffic lights and a safely lit walkway has been passed.

The project, which was first proposed by Getabout Columbia five years ago, will include the removal of the overpass bridge between the two streets. The cross walk may include an island, which could be used for well-need beautification in the area. Traffic lights are set to be installed just north of the current bridge. The grant funded project is set to start sometime this fall in hopes of opening the walkway by the first half of next year.