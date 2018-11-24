New Daily Flights from Columbia to Chicago Start in April

COLUMBIA - American Airlines and Columbia Regional Airport announced additional flight choices between Columbia and Chicago.

Starting April 2, 2014, American flight 3376 will depart Columbia Regional Airport at 6:00 a.m. daily and arrive in Chicago at 7:05 a.m. American flight 3737 will depart Chicago O'Hare daily at 6:35 p.m. and land in Columbia at 7:45 p.m.

Both flights are available in the American Airlines reservation system for pre-booking at AA.com.

"Mid-Missouri's relationship with American Airlines is healthy, strong and growing. Mid-Missouri will soon see a total of four daily flights to Chicago O'Hare and Dallas Fort Worth, the second largest and fourth largest airports in the world," said Mayor Bob McDavid in a statement.