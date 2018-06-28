New Details as Murder Suspect Appears in Court

COLUMBIA - The suspect in the killing of a 67-year-old Boone County woman appeared in court Tuesday afternoon. Ryan C. Bridger faces charges of second degree murder and armed criminal action in the death of Aletha M. Turner. Turner was found unconscious in her home December 20. The Boone County medical examiner performed an autopsy on Turner and ruled the death a homicide. Boone County Sheriff's Detective Tom O' Sullivan told KOMU Bridger shot Turner in the head.



O' Sullivan also said Bridger is the boyfriend of a relative of Turner. He was originally arrested for burglary from a different incident.



According to the probable cause statement released by Boone County prosecuting attorney, Bridger admitted to stealing a small caliber handgun and keys to Turner's residence from a home belonging to her relatives.



Bridger appeared via video arraignment Tuesday afternoon at the Boone County Courthouse. The judge set the preliminary hearing for January 24th at 2pm at the Boone County Courthouse.



