NEW DETAILS: Columbia Police vehicle hit child at Stephens Lake Park

COLUMBIA - A Columbia Police vehicle hit an 8-year-old boy at Stephens Lake Park on Wednesday.

Jameson Dowler, an officer with the Columbia Police Department's K9 Unit, was leaving an event at Stephens Lake Park when he hit the child. The Columbia Police Department said Dowler was making a right turn and grazed the child, who was playing in the dirt near the passenger door.

The boy went to the hospital and was released Wednesday night with minor inuries.

The police department investigated the accident, but has not released any further information.

Editor's Note: This story has been updated to include the latest information.