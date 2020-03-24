New detox center for women opens in Columbia

COLUMBIA - A recovery center will provide more services to women with substance abuse issues.

“Up to this point, we have only had services for men. We do alcohol and drug abuse recovery, and we have dorms and you can stay in for 20 to 30 days depending on addiction issues,” said Randall Minchew, president of Phoenix Health Programs.

Phoenix Health Programs has been in the community for 41 years, but it only had a detox center for men until the opening of the women's center in February 2016.

Minchew said more men have residential substance use disorder issues than women, so there are not many services for women in Columbia. He added the services for women would be similar to the services for men, and the capacity will start at eight bids.

“It’s adequate for the number that we’re going care for. The women who are going to be here are having enough treatment, but is it enough for the population we have? I don’t think so,” Minchew said.

“Before the opening... the option for women in Boone County to get out from the activate influence of drugs is a hospital setting or trying to doing on their own,” said Heather Harlan, Prevention and Treatment Engagement specialist with Phoenix Health Programs.

Harlan said Phoenix Health Programs’ mission is to help improve the quality of life, and the new service will also reach the womens' familes.