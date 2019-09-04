New director named for Truman VA

COLUMBIA - The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs named Dr. Patricia Hall the new director of the Truman VA Hospital Tuesday.

In a news release, the VA said Hall assumed the role on Sunday.

"As medical center director, Dr. Hall leads a team of approximately 1,700 staff, and makes key decisions concerning the health of veterans who receive care at Truman VA," the release said.

Hall is a retired U.S. Army colonel, according to the release.

“In addition to her VA leadership positions, Dr. Hall also served as commander of the 452nd Combat Support Hospital in both Salerno, Afghanistan, and Camp Arifjan in Kuwait," the release said. She is also a Bronze Star recipient, according to the release.

Hall most recently served as director the VA Medical Center in Poplar Bluff.