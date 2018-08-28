New director of Missouri Department of Public Safety announced

Photo: Office of Missouri Governor Mike Parson

JEFFERSON CITY - On Monday, Gov. Mike Parson announced Col. Sandra Karsten as the new director of the Missouri Department of Public Safety.

She was previously named the interim director of the department.

She plans to retire from her position as superintendent of the Missouri State Highway Patrol on September 1. Karsten was the first woman to lead the patrol.

That same day she will begin at the Missouri Department of Public Safety and will replace Director Drew Juden, who's set to resign at the end of August.