New Director of St. Louis Safety Department

SAFETY DIRECTOR New director takes reins of city safety department ST. LOUIS (AP) -- A new director is taking the reins as St. Louis City's Director of Public Safety. Mayor Francis Slay says Charles Bryson is taking his new position immediately. Bryson previously served as Slay's Neighborhood Development Executive. Bryson takes over the post after the abrupt resignation of Sam Simon. Slay's office says Simon quit to pursue other opportunities, but does not elaborate beyond that. Simon grabbed headlines last week when he told the city's fire chief to either promote a group of firefighters or face disciplinary action. The promotions have been controversial because the fire chief says the promotion system is unfair. (Copyright 2007 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.) APNP-09-11-07 0333CDT