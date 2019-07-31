New Disaster Recovery Center opens in Ashland

ASHLAND – A FEMA disaster recovery center will open for three days, in Boone County, starting Wednesday.

The purpose is to provide one-on-one assistance to Missourians affected by flooding, severe storms and tornadoes.

FEMA Media Relations Specialist Nikki Gaskins said it's important people apply for assistance even if they don't have insurance.

“If you are thinking about applying for disaster assistance to file with your insurance first, that is so critical, because by law, FEMA cannot duplicate insurance payments,” said Gaskins.

FEMA has approved 934 households for Individual Assistance Grants and provided more than $4 million directly to the survivors to help with their recovery in Missouri alone.

To see a list of areas that qualify for assistance, check here.

FEMA said recovery specialists and the U.S. Small Business Administration will provide information on available services, explain assistance programs and help survivors complete or check the status of their applications.

The center will be at Southern Boone County Fire Protection District Training Center and will be open July 31 through Aug. 2 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

While the Disaster Recovery Center is open in Ashland for the next three days, the Cole County DRC will remain open indefinitely during the same hours Monday-Saturday.