New Disaster Recovery Center opens in Ashland

15 hours 44 minutes 37 seconds ago Wednesday, July 31 2019 Jul 31, 2019 Wednesday, July 31, 2019 3:33:00 AM CDT July 31, 2019 in News
By: Amber Raub, KOMU Reporter
loading

ASHLAND – A FEMA disaster recovery center will open for three days, in Boone County, starting Wednesday.

The purpose is to provide one-on-one assistance to Missourians affected by flooding, severe storms and tornadoes.

FEMA Media Relations Specialist Nikki Gaskins said it's important people apply for assistance even if they don't have insurance.

“If you are thinking about applying for disaster assistance to file with your insurance first, that is so critical, because by law, FEMA cannot duplicate insurance payments,” said Gaskins.

FEMA has approved 934 households for Individual Assistance Grants and provided more than $4 million directly to the survivors to help with their recovery in Missouri alone. 

To see a list of areas that qualify for assistance, check here.

FEMA said recovery specialists and the U.S. Small Business Administration will provide information on available services, explain assistance programs and help survivors complete or check the status of their applications.

The center will be at Southern Boone County Fire Protection District Training Center and will be open July 31 through Aug. 2 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

While the Disaster Recovery Center is open in Ashland for the next three days, the Cole County DRC will remain open indefinitely during the same hours Monday-Saturday.

More News

Grid
List

STEM students get behind the scenes look inside Callaway nuclear plant
STEM students get behind the scenes look inside Callaway nuclear plant
CALLAWAY COUNTY - College sophomores from across Missouri got a look inside Ameren's nuclear energy center Wednesday as part of... More >>
4 hours ago Wednesday, July 31 2019 Jul 31, 2019 Wednesday, July 31, 2019 2:33:00 PM CDT July 31, 2019 in News

Teen injured in car vs. bike crash
Teen injured in car vs. bike crash
COLUMBIA - One teen is injured after being struck by a car while riding his bike. According to the... More >>
5 hours ago Wednesday, July 31 2019 Jul 31, 2019 Wednesday, July 31, 2019 1:33:05 PM CDT July 31, 2019 in News

Montgomery man charged with attempted murder, attempted arson
Montgomery man charged with attempted murder, attempted arson
COLUMBIA - The Montgomery County Prosecutor filed charges against a man Sunday after deputies said he tried to set a... More >>
7 hours ago Wednesday, July 31 2019 Jul 31, 2019 Wednesday, July 31, 2019 11:26:00 AM CDT July 31, 2019 in News

Chlorinated water from Oakland pool leaks into Bear Creek, kills fish
Chlorinated water from Oakland pool leaks into Bear Creek, kills fish
COLUMBIA - Chlorinated water from Albert Oakland Aquatic Center leaked into Bear Creek and killed fish, according to the Department... More >>
8 hours ago Wednesday, July 31 2019 Jul 31, 2019 Wednesday, July 31, 2019 11:16:00 AM CDT July 31, 2019 in News

Arkansas company buys out Landmark Bank
Arkansas company buys out Landmark Bank
COLUMBIA - A company based in Arkansas announced Wednesday it is buying The Landrum Company, which owns Landmark Bank. ... More >>
9 hours ago Wednesday, July 31 2019 Jul 31, 2019 Wednesday, July 31, 2019 9:59:00 AM CDT July 31, 2019 in News

New Disaster Recovery Center opens in Ashland
New Disaster Recovery Center opens in Ashland
ASHLAND – A FEMA disaster recovery center will open for three days, in Boone County, starting Wednesday. The purpose... More >>
15 hours ago Wednesday, July 31 2019 Jul 31, 2019 Wednesday, July 31, 2019 3:33:00 AM CDT July 31, 2019 in News

Child molestation and drug charges filed in Moberly leaving neighbors concerned
Child molestation and drug charges filed in Moberly leaving neighbors concerned
MOBERLY - Randolph County prosecutors charged a man with child molestation and two other people with child endangerment and drug... More >>
23 hours ago Tuesday, July 30 2019 Jul 30, 2019 Tuesday, July 30, 2019 7:23:00 PM CDT July 30, 2019 in News

Planned Parenthood, ACLU suing over Missouri abortion law
Planned Parenthood, ACLU suing over Missouri abortion law
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Planned Parenthood and the American Civil Liberties Union are suing the state of Missouri to... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, July 30 2019 Jul 30, 2019 Tuesday, July 30, 2019 6:46:00 PM CDT July 30, 2019 in News

Grindstone Parkway overpass at Route 63 reopens
Grindstone Parkway overpass at Route 63 reopens
COLUMBIA – The Boone County Route AC/Grindstone Parkway bridge over Route 63 is now open. Crews closed the overpass... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, July 30 2019 Jul 30, 2019 Tuesday, July 30, 2019 3:55:00 PM CDT July 30, 2019 in News

MU reacts to investigation into financial assistance scheme
MU reacts to investigation into financial assistance scheme
COLUMBIA - A recent investigation in Chicago found some wealthy parents have been giving up guardianship of their children during... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, July 30 2019 Jul 30, 2019 Tuesday, July 30, 2019 3:33:00 PM CDT July 30, 2019 in News

Branson woman drowns while swimming in Table Rock Lake
Branson woman drowns while swimming in Table Rock Lake
CAPE FAIR, Mo. (AP) — The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the body of a 37-year-old Branson woman has been... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, July 30 2019 Jul 30, 2019 Tuesday, July 30, 2019 2:58:00 PM CDT July 30, 2019 in News

Two people charged with animal abuse at Mexico pet store
Two people charged with animal abuse at Mexico pet store
MEXICO - The Audrain County prosecuting attorney charged James Johns and Taylor Stout with animal abuse by torture on Monday.... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, July 30 2019 Jul 30, 2019 Tuesday, July 30, 2019 2:57:00 PM CDT July 30, 2019 in Top Stories

State Rep. Rebecca Roeber dies weeks after car crash in Morgan County
State Rep. Rebecca Roeber dies weeks after car crash in Morgan County
JEFFERSON CITY- Officials with the Missouri House of Representatives confirmed Tuesday afternoon the passing of State Rep. Rebecca Roeber from... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, July 30 2019 Jul 30, 2019 Tuesday, July 30, 2019 2:36:00 PM CDT July 30, 2019 in Top Stories

Appeals court rules in UM grad workers case
Appeals court rules in UM grad workers case
COLUMBIA - The Missouri Court of Appeals Western District issued its ruling Tuesday in a case over whether graduate students... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, July 30 2019 Jul 30, 2019 Tuesday, July 30, 2019 1:46:23 PM CDT July 30, 2019 in News

St. Louis man says he found baby in freezer
St. Louis man says he found baby in freezer
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Authorities are investigating after a man said he found the body of an infant in a... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, July 30 2019 Jul 30, 2019 Tuesday, July 30, 2019 12:55:00 PM CDT July 30, 2019 in News

State representative resigns to take job in St. Louis County
State representative resigns to take job in St. Louis County
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Democratic Missouri lawmaker is resigning to work for St. Louis County's new top executive... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, July 30 2019 Jul 30, 2019 Tuesday, July 30, 2019 12:34:00 PM CDT July 30, 2019 in News

Woman injured after struck by a car near State Capitol
Woman injured after struck by a car near State Capitol
JEFFERSON CITY - An Osage County woman was hit by a car and injured near State Capitol complex on Tuesday... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, July 30 2019 Jul 30, 2019 Tuesday, July 30, 2019 11:35:00 AM CDT July 30, 2019 in News

MU professor says second Democratic debate to "make or break" candidates
MU professor says second Democratic debate to "make or break" candidates
COLUMBIA – The second round of the democratic debates starts Tuesday night and it’s many candidates' last chance to make... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, July 30 2019 Jul 30, 2019 Tuesday, July 30, 2019 10:32:00 AM CDT July 30, 2019 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 72°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 8 active weather alerts
8pm 78°
9pm 76°
10pm 74°
11pm 73°