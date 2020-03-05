New document reveals how fast CPD officer was going when 4-year-old fatally hit

COLUMBIA - Columbia Police Officer Andria Hesse was traveling 14 miles per hour when her patrol vehicle stuck and killed 4-year-old Gabriella Curry.

According to previous KOMU reporting, Heese was trying to get onto the sidewalk at the school to monitor students getting onto school buses after the school day had ended. The child, Gabriella Curry, was walking on the sidewalk at the time and was hit.

The incident at Battle High School took place in a multi-purpose area for drivers and pedestrians. Previous blind spot testing and video analysis explain it is likely Heese never saw Curry.

The new documents state that due to the perception and decision-making phase of the incident, "the average driver would not have been able to avoid the collision."

It continues to explain that due to the familiar routine around Battle High School, Heese "should have known of the potential for pedestrian traffic. She should have slowed her speed as she executed the "blind" left turn into the multipurpose area."