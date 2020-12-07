COLUMBIA -- As businesses are closing permanently due to COVID-19, others are jumping at the opportunity to fill their spaces.
The Gold Bar and Restaurant is opening its doors Friday, Dec. 11 in downtown Columbia. The venue was recently the Penguin Piano Bar, which closed in late August. The owner blamed COVID-related business restrictions.
Owner Adrian Preyer said he jumped at the opportunity when businesses started closing.
“Obviously it is a scary time for everybody right now. At the same time, there’s opportunity. You know, with a lot of closings and things like that. Luckily, it’s a blessing to be able to be in a position to be able to open up a business,” he said.
He plans to still practice safety before anything. With the Mizzou game this weekend, Preyer hopes to give people a taste of what The Gold Bar is about by opening only their top floor for drinks.
“My whole plan is to kind of open the doors for some people to kind of see some of the changes we have made and kind of see what to look forward to.”
Preyer says he doesn’t feel pressure to keep the bar’s legacy alive. He plans to cater to both students and older crowds by bringing in live bands and comedy shows later.
“It’s more excitement than anything because I feel that I’m confident with what I can bring to the city and downtown.
Wicked Asian Wings in downtown Columbia is another new business that had a soft opening in late October. They plan to keep their restaurant alive through curbside pickup options and delivery services, like DoorDash.
Owner Demetre Alston said they plan to be open seven days a week from 5 p.m. to 1 a.m. as soon as possible.
Columbia’s health order was extended to Dec. 22 during Friday's city council meeting. These restrictions include restaurants and bars serving alcohol to close by 10:30 p.m. and limits tables to 10 people. No “standing bar, counter or buffet service” is allowed and face masks are required for individuals not seated at a table.