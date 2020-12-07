Weather Alert

MOZ018-026-034-041-042-047>050-081600- /O.NEW.KLSX.FG.Y.0016.201208T0240Z-201208T1600Z/ Audrain MO-Boone MO-Callaway MO-Cole MO-Knox MO-Moniteau MO- Monroe MO-Osage MO-Shelby MO- Including the cities of Columbia, Fulton, Jefferson City, and Mexico 840 PM CST Mon Dec 7 2020 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. The dense fog combined with temperatures below freezing may also result in a light glaze of ice on surfaces. * WHERE...Knox MO, Shelby MO, Monroe MO, Boone MO, Audrain MO, Moniteau MO, Cole MO, Osage MO and Callaway MO Counties. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility along with the possibility of a light glaze of ice. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. && $$