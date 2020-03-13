NEW DRONE VIDEO: Historic covered bridge threatened by high water

Tuesday, March 27, 2018
By: Annie Hammock, KOMU 8 Interactive Director
Photo from Jess Perkins

PARIS - People in Monroe County are worried about the historic Union Covered Bridge, which was battered by floodwaters Tuesday. (See drone video below).

"She is on the verge of being flooded out and swept down river," viewer Jess Perkins wrote in a Facebook message to KOMU 8 News.

Viewer Andrea Byram also sent a message of concern.

"From what I have seen, it is still holding on but in danger of washing away," she said.

Perkins said the bridge has lost five of six temporary piers put in place during restoration.

Perkins said several engineers are keeping an eye on the bridge, along with Monroe County Sheriff David Hoffman.

Drone pilot Okey Stoneburner shot video all around the bridge Tuesday. 

He doesn't believe the bridge is in danger because of the temporary supports washing away, but he said there is reason for concern.

"It has a lot of temporary iron framework hanging below the original bridge that will snag and hold any floating trees and debris which could wreak havoc," he said.

According to the Missouri State Parks website, the bridge was built in 1871 and is one of the four remaining covered bridges in the state. It is on the National Register of Historic Places.

Everyone who talked to KOMU 8 News spoke of the significance of the bridge.

"Citizens of Monroe are praying she holds. The bridge holds great value in our community," Perkins said.

Byram said, "I sure hope it survives."

And Stoneburner said it would be "terrible" to lose it.

"So much history," he said. "A monument to what the old-timers could do with what they had to work with."

