New Effort Hopes to Offer Free Health Screenings

COLUMBIA - Boone Hospital Foundation officials announced the "Know Your Numbers" campaign Thursday. The group set the goal of purchasing a mobile health unit within the next couple of months to provide Columbia residents with free health screenings.



The plan would have a bus serve as a clinic on wheels, stopping in community parking lots such as grocery stores, malls, churches, and schools.



Barb Danuser of the Boone Hospital Foundation said, "Once purchased, the Know Your Numbers mobile health unit will make health care more accessible and convenient for members of our community."



The screenings would be provided by Boone Hospital employees. They would cover cholesterol levels, blood sugar levels, tryglycerides, blood pressure, and body mass index.



One of the campaign supporters is Roger Wilson of Missouri Employers Mutual. Wilson said, "This is a wonderful thing for the community, and every place we can get to be involved the better. People need to know their numbers."

