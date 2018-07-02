New Effort Hopes to Offer Free Health Screenings
COLUMBIA - Boone Hospital Foundation officials announced the "Know Your Numbers" campaign Thursday. The group set the goal of purchasing a mobile health unit within the next couple of months to provide Columbia residents with free health screenings.
The plan would have a bus serve as a clinic on wheels, stopping in community parking lots such as grocery stores, malls, churches, and schools.
Barb Danuser of the Boone Hospital Foundation said, "Once purchased, the Know Your Numbers mobile health unit will make health care more accessible and convenient for members of our community."
The screenings would be provided by Boone Hospital employees. They would cover cholesterol levels, blood sugar levels, tryglycerides, blood pressure, and body mass index.
One of the campaign supporters is Roger Wilson of Missouri Employers Mutual. Wilson said, "This is a wonderful thing for the community, and every place we can get to be involved the better. People need to know their numbers."
The plan would have a bus serve as a clinic on wheels, stopping in community parking lots such as grocery stores, malls, churches, and schools.
Barb Danuser of the Boone Hospital Foundation said, "Once purchased, the Know Your Numbers mobile health unit will make health care more accessible and convenient for members of our community."
The screenings would be provided by Boone Hospital employees. They would cover cholesterol levels, blood sugar levels, tryglycerides, blood pressure, and body mass index.
One of the campaign supporters is Roger Wilson of Missouri Employers Mutual. Wilson said, "This is a wonderful thing for the community, and every place we can get to be involved the better. People need to know their numbers."
More News
Grid
List
GRANDVIEW, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say a suburban Kansas City police officer fatally shot a man who charged at officers... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The city council will start a grant to fund handicap accessible vehicles for a taxi service at Monday... More >>
in
WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Sen. Susan Collins, a key vote on President Donald Trump's pick for the Supreme Court, said... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - City council leaders are expected to approve the construction of four new bocce ball courts at its meeting... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - It was another hot month for mid-Missouri. June is now on record as the 4th hottest since records... More >>
in
(CNN) -- An artificial ovary -- the female sex organ that produces eggs -- may soon be achievable, say Danish... More >>
in
OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Canada began imposing tariffs Sunday on $12.6 billion in U.S. goods as retaliation for the Trump... More >>
in
LAKE OF THE OZARKS - The creators behind shows like "Jersey Shore" and "Party Down South" are looking to create... More >>
in
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — While opioid related deaths continue to increase in Missouri, the growth rate is slowing down, according... More >>
in
MOBERLY - Starting Monday, the city of Moberly and all of Randolph County will allow golf carts and UTV's on... More >>
in
ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis County is seeing its number of municipalities drop after a village dissolved in April... More >>
in
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A man who had been asked to leave a Boise apartment complex returned the next day... More >>
in
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers says it will more than double the amount of water... More >>
in
TROY - Advocacy groups blocked highway lanes while protesting President Trump's immigration policies and the separation of families Saturday morning.... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - More than 100 paddlers woke up bright and early Saturday to compete in the Missouri River Freedom... More >>
in
COLUMBIA – Mid-Missouri is under an excessive heat advisory until 10 p.m. Saturday and people are doing whatever it takes... More >>
in
(CNN) -- "The Dancing Doctor" has agreed to give up her medical license for at least two and a half... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Officers responded to a call for shots fired on Forest Avenue and Grand Avenue on Saturday around 2... More >>
in