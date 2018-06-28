New Election Set in MO House Race For 2 Precincts

KENNETT (AP) - Some voters in the Bootheel will be voting a second time in a Missouri House race.

The Daily Dunklin Democrat reports that a judge set a new election for Dec. 18 in two precincts of the 150th House District. Officials in Dunklin County had said it appears that some voters who live in the neighboring 152nd District were given ballots for the 150th District, and vice versa.

Officials said it appeared there were enough questionable votes to compromise the outcome in the state Legislature race. No other races appeared to have been affected.

Republican Kent Hampton defeated Democrat Tom Todd by 116 votes in the Nov. 6 election.

Todd's attorney says they are considering their legal options. Hampton's lawyer says he will not appeal.