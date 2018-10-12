New elementary school deals with road construction struggles

COLUMBIA - Despite road construction concerns, the first day of school at Beulah Ralph Elementary School went off without a hitch.

"Drop-off went very well this morning. The parents were very considerate, and the buses were great. The buses were relatively on time today, and everything seemed to go very smoothly," Principal Tim Majerus said.

Scott Boulevard, a main road to Beulah Ralph, was closed from Vawter School Road to Sawgrass Drive. The closed road concerned parents of students because of possible increased traffic.

"It's just something that our parents are having to work around. It's a bit of an inconvenience, but we're making do," Majerus said.

Scott Boulevard is closed in that area through late fall.