New Emergency Sirens by 2012

1 decade 2 years 8 months ago Thursday, January 11 2007 Jan 11, 2007 Thursday, January 11, 2007 6:59:39 PM CST January 11, 2007 in News

Jefferson City has 18 sirens, many of them dating back to the Cold War era. The police department has five years to update the system, although the department hopes to do it sooner.

"Obviously we don't want to wait five years, but that's the window in which we have to work," said Schroeder. "So, in that time frame, we will be doing certain repairs to those sirens that we think it is appropriate to repair."

In addition to repairing sirens, officials hope to replace half of them with new ones that can project a voice.

"Once we have the ability to provide voice announcements, those particular units may become even more valuable to provide warning for other things that might be going on beyond just severe weather," said Public Safety Committee member Kevin Brown. "I think it is important to note that these are outdoor warning systems, and I think many times persons misinterpret the system and believe that system should warn them as they sit in their houses."

So, Brown recommends people have weather radios in their homes.

