New Execution Date Set for Missouri Inmate

ST. LOUIS - The execution of convicted killer Allen Nicklasson, postponed in the debate over Missouri's choice of execution drug, has been rescheduled for Dec. 11.

The Missouri Supreme Court set the new date on Friday.

Nicklasson was convicted of the 1994 killing of Excelsior Springs, Mo., businessman Richard Drummond, who stopped to help when a car used by Nicklasson and two others broke down on Interstate 70. Another man in the car, Dennis Skillicorn, was executed in 2009.

Nicklasson was first set to be executed Oct. 23, when Missouri planned to use the anesthetic propofol for the first time. The plan drew concerns because most propofol is made in Europe, and the European Union threatened to limit export if it was used in an execution.

Gov. Jay Nixon stopped the execution.