New Executive Director named at Central Missouri Human Society

COLUMBIA - The Central Missouri Humane Society announced Julie Abner as its new Executive Director Thursday.

Abner has worked at CMHS since 2003 and said she wants to improve placement rates, promote education and communicate more with the community.

"She is an effective leader for CMHS as well as a seasoned manager of shelter operations, one who has continuously improved the environment for our animals, our staff and our volunteers," said Richard L. Wallace, President of CMHS Board of Directors.

Former Columbia mayor Mary Anne McCollum also plans to take on a new role at CMHS. She will be the director of community relations and development.

CMHS has operated as a non-profit in Columbia since 1943.