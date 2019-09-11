New executive director named for Columbia downtown organization

COLUMBIA - The District named Nickie Davis its new executive director for the Downtown Community Improvement District (CID) on Tuesday morning.

The District also hired Kathy Becker as its new director of operations, according to a press release.

The release said Davis, a Columbia native, has experience in entrepreneurship, marketing, event management, community building and small business advocacy and will oversee marketing, community relations and larger projects for downtown.

Becker, also from mid-Missouri, is the former director of Girls Town and will focus on internal programs, financial and tax management and organizational operations.

The CID board believes the hires "will vastly improve communication and operations within The District."