New executive director ready for opportunity in Callaway County

FULTON - Tamara Fitzpatrick has worked the past four years to have the opportunity to become an executive director. Monday, she will begin her new job as the Callaway Chamber of Commerce's executive director.

"I decided to put my resume in and kind of get my fillers out there. I had been working at the chamber for almost four years, and I felt like I was ready for the next step," Fitzpatrick said.

Fitzpatrick worked at the Fort Smith Chamber in Arkansas, a town just a little smaller than Columbia.

Her first goal is to network around town and build new relationships.

"I want to be involved in the community. I want people to say the executive director of the Callaway County Chamber of Commerce is heavily involved in what is going on in the community," she said.

Fitzpatrick said economic development is near and dear to her heart. That is why she wants to strengthen the community and the Callaway County as a whole.

"I just think it makes your community stronger when your community sees that there are new things coming into the area, but it's not only that. It's about retaining the businesses that are here."

President of the Chamber's Advisory Board, Matt Gowins said he was unwilling to comment regarding the outgoing chamber's executive director.

Gowins said the chamber received 80 applicants for the executive director position. He said Fitzpatrick was was selected by the advisory board by a unanimous decision because of the qualities she has.

"I think as people meet and begin to know Tamara, you'll see that it's her personality. Outgoing and extremely friendly. And then as you begin to speak more with her, you'll find out about her knowledge base about chamber of commerce operations," he said.