New Factory Brings Jobs to Slater

SLATER - A new General Electric (GE) factory in Slater housed a ribbon cutting ceremony Friday to celebrate its opening and the additional 115 jobs it created.

The former storage warehouse now manufactures air filters for natural gas turbines. The most common location for the filters will be natural gas power plants. GE spent $3 million to renovate the warehouse and expects to spend an additional $11 million over the next five years on upgrades. One hundred fifteen jobs are added to the Slater community with the renovations bringing the total of GE jobs in Slater to 300.

Some employees are glad to see the renovations and expressed their thoughts on the factory's impact on the community.

"Oh we love this factory, and the town really likes it because the workers bring more business when they eat lunch," 20-year employee Vida Dewolfe said.

The plant's general manager estimated that one in five households in Slater has someone employed by GE. The company has been operational for about two months, but Friday was a celebratory opening event.