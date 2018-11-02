New Ferguson police chief sworn in

FERGUSON (AP) — The embattled police force in Ferguson officially has a new chief.

Delrish Moss was sworn in Monday, becoming the first permanent black chief in the St. Louis suburb where 18-year-old Michael Brown, who was black and unarmed, was fatally shot by a white officer in 2014. The officer was not charged but the shooting was a catalyst for the Black Lives Matter movement.

Moss spent his entire 32-year career with Miami police and planned to retire in September. He said in an interview with The Associated Press that he felt called to Ferguson, even though he had planned to retire in September. He was chosen from among 54 applicants.

Moss grew up in a tough Miami neighborhood and saw firsthand examples of racially biased policing. He said he will encourage officers to find ways to positively interact with the community.