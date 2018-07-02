New Fire Station, Diner Rebuilding Among Items Discussed at Jefferson City Council Meeting

JEFFERSON CITY - The Jefferson City city council members discussed the possibility of a new fire station and rebuilding a local diner at their meeting the evening of May 6.

The council first discussed goals for the city, which included welcoming and including non-native residents, creating statements of toleration, cultivating a vibrant central business district, and developing and promoting effective crime prevention programs.

After this the council discussed the building of the new Fire Station 3, a 13,500 sq. ft. station a quarter mile north of the intersection of W. Main Street and Rock Hill Road. The main difference between this new station and its contemporaries will be the backup 911 center and a concrete room for safety during severe weather. It will also replace the current Fire Station 3 on Industrial Road.

Interim fire chief Jason Turner said the new station would have accomodations for female firefighters--something Jefferson City's other stations lack.

"It'll help us adapt for the future, now that we have female firefighters that'll give them a little privacy with their own quarters," Turner said. "None of our stations are equipped to handle any female firefighters separately, they have to share the existing facilities."

The station would cost $2,283,000, funded by the half-cent sales tax approved by local voters.

Later, the council discussed the rebuilding of Oscar's Classic Diner, a Jefferson City staple which was partially destroyed by a fire Jan. 30 this year. The diner opened as Oscar's Steakhouse in 1948, and then as Oscar's Classic Diner in 2004. The new diner will be about 5,500 sq. ft., bigger than the original, and with a bigger parking lot.

Councilman Larry Henry told KOMU 8 News both items will be discussed again when the council meets in a couple of weeks.