New food labeling guidelines to require amount of added sugar

COLUMBIA - New food labeling guidelines will include the amount of added sugar details on packaged foods and beverages.

Currently, companies only have to put the total amount of sugars. The new policy requires a breakdown of each sugar in products along with the calorie count and serving of each.

The FDA said it wants to make the change because of the recent increase of adult and childhood obesity and diseases. More than one third of all U.S. adults are obese.

Megan Samson, a Nutrition Education specialist, said implementing the new policy will allow people to make better and more informed decisions about products and meals and improve their health later down the road.

"I think that it's a good idea that they're adding the added sugar line because when we look at the total sugars, compared apple compared to a candy bar, they might have the same amount of sugars but in an apple it will have those natural sugars that also in that food product come with added beneficial nutrients where as a candy bar its added sugars, and so the nutrients there arn't going to be the same."

She said the total sugars might be the same, but the nutrients will not. She added natural sugars are better to eat, and consumers should look out for added sugars like fructose and sucrose.

All companies have two years to make the change.