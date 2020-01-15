New Franklin police chief to step down

NEW FRANKLIN — In a Facebook post Wednesday afternoon, New Franklin police chief Mike Wise announced plans to step down.

In the post, he mentioned the city's financial state.

"In January 2019 the city had no choice but to stop paying for employees insurance and benefits," the post read. "The city elected to give all employees 300 to apply towards their own personal insurance. This amount was not even a third of what private insurance cost."

Wise has been the police chief for about five years, he said in the post.

"The city decided to cut my staff and only have two full time officers," he said. "April 2019 we lost the full time officer and with the financial crisis the city elected not to fill that position. Thus it left me to patrol 24/7."

Wise told the New Franklin City Council that he had been offered a conditional offer of employment elsewhere, and as soon as his background check is complete, he plans to resign.