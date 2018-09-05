New Franklin Woman Ejected in Afternoon Rollover Accident

BOONE COUNTY - A New Franklin woman was ejected from her car after it rolled over near the Midway truck stop on Highway 40 around 4:25 p.m. Tuesday.

Rachel Huddleston, 20, was driving westbound just east of Boothe Lane when her vehicle crossed the center line.

Huddleston overcorrected, and her car went off the side of the highway and overturned, ejecting her from the vehicle.

She was not wearing a seatbelt at the time, according to the accident report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Huddleston was transported by ambulance to University Hospital in Columbia. She is listed as in serious condition.