New Fulton Animal Shelter Groundbreaking Set
FULTON - The groundbreaking ceremony for Fulton's new animal shelter has been set for March 24 at 11 a.m. The new site for the shelter is on Industrial Drive between Business 54 and Westminster Avenue.
Constructing the animal shelter cost roughly $300,000 with $230,000 of that total being raised by private donations and the remaining $70,000 will be financed by the city. The new shelter will be twice the size of the current shelter and will include an examination room, separate quarantine areas and a lobby for visitors.
Mayor LeRoy Benton, Animal Control Supervisor Tina Barnes, and the Fulton Area Chamber of Commerce members will be at the event.
For more information, email publicinfo@fultonmo.org.
More News
Grid
List
CALLAWAY COUNTY - A traffic stop on US Highway 54 near State Road HH in Callaway County led to the... More >>
in
ST. LOUIS (AP) — The American Civil Liberties Union of Missouri is urging school districts to remove police officers from... More >>
in
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Two Kansas City-area brothers have pleaded guilty in a scheme to defraud oil and gas... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Deputies arrested Qazi Khurram Hassan of Columbia for possession of child pornography, according to a Facebook post from... More >>
in
COLUMBIA- For neighbors who live near the scene of Saturday's early morning shooting, they said there are many unanswered questions.... More >>
in
ST. LOUIS (KSDK-TV) - Last week, former Missouri Governor Eric Greitens filed paperwork to run for an unspecified statewide office... More >>
in
As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about the impacts in the community. You... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Although Danielle Cundiff couldn't see her father in person Sunday, she was able to surprise him for Father's... More >>
in
COLUMBIA — Officials say approximately 600 patient medical marijuana licenses have been issued to applicants with an unauthorized physician signature.... More >>
in
(CNN) - From meats to vegetables, U.S. health officials are warning people to avoid some foods for various reasons, including... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Friday's shooting at Douglass Park was an isolated incident that happened hours after the Juneteenth Celebration ended. ... More >>
in
BOONVILLE - Rainy weather could not dampen spirits in Boonville on Saturday. Neighbors from across the town of nearly... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The COVID-19 pandemic changed many aspects of life, and the theatre stage is no exception. As many in-person... More >>
in
WEST DES MOINES, IOWA- Hy-Vee is recalling its 12 oz.Hy-Vee Bagged Garden Salad product due to the potential that may... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Columbia Police are investigating a shooting that occurred early Saturday morning. According to a press release, officers... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Columbia Police arrested one suspect in relation to the shooting that took place at Douglass Park Friday night.... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Portions of sidewalks on East Broadway and Hitt Street will be closed because of construction work. ... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - One person is injured with gunshot wounds after a shooting in Douglass Park on Friday night. "At... More >>
in