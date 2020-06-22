New Fulton Animal Shelter Groundbreaking Set

FULTON - The groundbreaking ceremony for Fulton's new animal shelter has been set for March 24 at 11 a.m. The new site for the shelter is on Industrial Drive between Business 54 and Westminster Avenue.

Constructing the animal shelter cost roughly $300,000 with $230,000 of that total being raised by private donations and the remaining $70,000 will be financed by the city. The new shelter will be twice the size of the current shelter and will include an examination room, separate quarantine areas and a lobby for visitors.

Mayor LeRoy Benton, Animal Control Supervisor Tina Barnes, and the Fulton Area Chamber of Commerce members will be at the event.

For more information, email publicinfo@fultonmo.org.