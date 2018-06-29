New Fulton Fire House To Cut Down Response Times

FULTON- A new eco-friendly fire station is being constructed on the south side of Fulton. The facility is being funded by a $1.5 million dollar grant from the Recovery Act.



Fire officials say the current average response time for the city is around 4.5 minutes, while the southern third faces up to 8 minutes. This is slower compared to other Mid-Missouri cities with one fire house. "We should cut the response times in the southern third of Fulton in half. We get emergency personnel on the scene much quicker, much more effective", said Fire Chief Dean Buffington.



The new facility will be built with recycled materials. It will be the second structure in Fulton to be eco-friendly. "We're going to have ground-source heat and cooling so that's going to be a major payback for the city", said Kerry Renner, the facility architect.



The building will use geothermal technology to heat and cool the building by using pipes underground, which officials say will keep the energy bills down.



The new fire house is scheduled to be completed next summer.

