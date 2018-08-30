New Fulton truck manufacturing plant offers new jobs

2 years 11 months 1 week ago Tuesday, September 22 2015 Sep 22, 2015 Tuesday, September 22, 2015 3:42:00 PM CDT September 22, 2015 in News
By: Andria Kirkland, KOMU 8 reporter
loading

FULTON - Fulton welcomed job opportunity Tuesday as the ribbon was cut during a ceremony celebrating Henderson Products Inc. The truck manufacturing company has six installation and distribution facilities in the northeastern and midwestern United States. That number includes the new Missouri location and many job seekers in the mid-Missouri area are hoping to get their noses under the hood at Henderson.

Henderson Products president said he is confident in the decision to expand to Fulton. He said Fulton's skill base and needs aligned with the company's needs.

"If you look at these trucks they're very complicated and sophisticated trucks. There's a lot of electronics, hydraulics, cutting and welding, very, very high skill set requirements," said Ward. "We did research in Central Missouri we found out the employment rates, the skill sets of the workforce the potential number of people in the workforce within a 45 mile radius and then looked for areas where there were existing buildings." Fulton fit the bill.

Currently Henderson's manufacturing operations are underway and thirteen Missourians work in the facility. Bruce Hackmann is the President of the Fulton Area Development Foundation and says that there are plenty of open job slots for Missourians to apply to fill. According to Hackmann, Fulton has a population of a little over 12,000 and has a larger unemployment rate at around five percent.

"The unemployment rate at Henderson's other locations are much lower and they weren't sure they could find the workers. We had over 200 people show up at the job fair we had and the majority were there to sign up with Henderson," said Hackmann. He says he believes "Fulton's demographics were "very critical to this project."


Cory Wohlers is a Fulton resident and one of the newest employees at the facility. He says he was attracted to Henderson because he sees the opportunity for workforce advancement. "I actually did some research on Henderson, their benefits are really good. They are a family oriented business, they care about their employees and they start you out a good pay," said Wohlers. "There's endless opportunities and Henderson is going to expand."

Wohlers said that it takes a team effort to build the municipal snow and ice plow trucks that will be distributed across Missouri and throughout Colorado. Just as it takes a group effort to build these trucks, MoDOT and this growing business are turning the wheels of opportunity for small town Fulton.

Below: A snow plow sits on display at the Henderson Products, Inc. opening on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2015, in Fulton, Missouri. The factory's opening was beneficial to Fulton's economy by creating more jobs in a city with an unemployment rate of about five percent. Photo: Mikala Compton.

Below: A Henderson worker welds a part of a truck on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2015 in Fulton, Missouri. "If you look at these trucks they're very complicated and sophisticated trucks. There's a lot of electronics, hydraulics, cutting and welding, very, very high skill set requirements," said Henderson Product's President Marty Ward. Photo: Mikala Compton.

Below: Tools hang in the new Henderson Products Inc. factory in Fulton, Missouri, on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2015. The new facility is the sixth one in northeastern and Midwestern Missouri. Photo: Mikala Compton.

Below: Employees gather around Parts Specialist Carl Kilbourn at Henderson Products Inc. on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2015, in Fulton, Missouri. Kilbourn's job requires him to order and organize parts and equipment that the factory needs to function daily. Photo: Mikala Compton.

Below: A Henderson worker walks toward a truck to continue to work on it in Fulton, Missouri, on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2015. "The unemployment rate at Hendersons' other locations are much lower and they weren't sure they could find the workers. We had over 200 people show up at the job fair we had and the majority were there to sign up with Henderson," said Bruce Hackmann, President of the Fulton Area Development Foundation. Photo: Mikala Compton.

 

More News

Grid
List

MU Engineering, CAFNR merge to create new research opportunities
MU Engineering, CAFNR merge to create new research opportunities
COLUMBIA - The MU College of Engineering announced it will be combining its chemical engineering department with CAFNR's bioengineering department... More >>
37 minutes ago Thursday, August 30 2018 Aug 30, 2018 Thursday, August 30, 2018 6:18:00 PM CDT August 30, 2018 in News

Gov. Parson announces a special session in September
Gov. Parson announces a special session in September
JEFFERSON CITY - Governor Mike Parson announced the General Assembly will hold a special session to discuss expanding STEM education... More >>
56 minutes ago Thursday, August 30 2018 Aug 30, 2018 Thursday, August 30, 2018 5:59:00 PM CDT August 30, 2018 in News

Truman VA offers new group therapy to help warriors heal
Truman VA offers new group therapy to help warriors heal
COLUMBIA - A new program, Healing Circle, is available at Harry S. Truman Memorial Veteran's Hospital to allow veterans to... More >>
1 hour ago Thursday, August 30 2018 Aug 30, 2018 Thursday, August 30, 2018 5:24:00 PM CDT August 30, 2018 in News

St. Louis prosecutor lists 28 officers on 'exclusion list'
St. Louis prosecutor lists 28 officers on 'exclusion list'
ST. LOUIS (AP) — The top prosecutor in St. Louis has established what she calls an "exclusion list" of 28... More >>
1 hour ago Thursday, August 30 2018 Aug 30, 2018 Thursday, August 30, 2018 5:18:00 PM CDT August 30, 2018 in News

MU research shows adults have difficulty recognizing depression in children
MU research shows adults have difficulty recognizing depression in children
COLUMBIA - Researchers at the University of Missouri found differences in opinion that teachers, parents and children have about whether... More >>
3 hours ago Thursday, August 30 2018 Aug 30, 2018 Thursday, August 30, 2018 3:54:00 PM CDT August 30, 2018 in News

United Way of Central Missouri kicks off annual community campaign
United Way of Central Missouri kicks off annual community campaign
JEFFERSON CITY - Applause filled the Capitol Plaza Hotel ballroom Thursday as the United Way of Central Missouri officially announced... More >>
3 hours ago Thursday, August 30 2018 Aug 30, 2018 Thursday, August 30, 2018 3:16:00 PM CDT August 30, 2018 in News

McCaskill, Hawley both say they support higher minimum wage
McCaskill, Hawley both say they support higher minimum wage
ST. LOUIS (AP) — U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill of Missouri, a Democrat in a decidedly Republican state, is seizing on... More >>
3 hours ago Thursday, August 30 2018 Aug 30, 2018 Thursday, August 30, 2018 3:15:26 PM CDT August 30, 2018 in News

Gov. Parson names 2 new education board members
Gov. Parson names 2 new education board members
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson on Thursday appointed a local school board president and a former... More >>
4 hours ago Thursday, August 30 2018 Aug 30, 2018 Thursday, August 30, 2018 2:38:27 PM CDT August 30, 2018 in News

Jefferson City considers changing bus routes
Jefferson City considers changing bus routes
JEFFERSON CITY - The Jefferson City bus service is thinking about changes to some of its routes, and it's looking... More >>
4 hours ago Thursday, August 30 2018 Aug 30, 2018 Thursday, August 30, 2018 2:10:00 PM CDT August 30, 2018 in News

Judge delays decision in lawsuit against Greitens charity
Judge delays decision in lawsuit against Greitens charity
JEFFERSON CITY - A Cole County judge decided to delay a key decision in a lawsuit against A New Missouri,... More >>
4 hours ago Thursday, August 30 2018 Aug 30, 2018 Thursday, August 30, 2018 2:07:00 PM CDT August 30, 2018 in News

Missouri commission to review Christopher Columbus statue
Missouri commission to review Christopher Columbus statue
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A Christopher Columbus statue in a St. Louis park is being called into question about a... More >>
6 hours ago Thursday, August 30 2018 Aug 30, 2018 Thursday, August 30, 2018 12:40:00 PM CDT August 30, 2018 in News

Threat to Eldon High School under investigation
Threat to Eldon High School under investigation
ELDON - The Eldon Police Department is working with Eldon School District to investigate a threat made against the high... More >>
6 hours ago Thursday, August 30 2018 Aug 30, 2018 Thursday, August 30, 2018 12:18:00 PM CDT August 30, 2018 in News

Columbia woman charged with animal abuse after four dogs removed from home
Columbia woman charged with animal abuse after four dogs removed from home
COLUMBIA - Prosecutors filed charges Wednesday against a woman after she reportedly kept four dogs in crates for long periods... More >>
7 hours ago Thursday, August 30 2018 Aug 30, 2018 Thursday, August 30, 2018 11:33:00 AM CDT August 30, 2018 in News

Body found in Mississippi River was 22-year-old man
Body found in Mississippi River was 22-year-old man
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Authorities say a body found in the Mississippi River in St. Louis was that of a... More >>
8 hours ago Thursday, August 30 2018 Aug 30, 2018 Thursday, August 30, 2018 10:55:01 AM CDT August 30, 2018 in News

Missouri Court of Appeals has a new judge
Missouri Court of Appeals has a new judge
JEFFERSON CITY - Governor Mike Parson appointed a new judge to the Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District. Judge... More >>
8 hours ago Thursday, August 30 2018 Aug 30, 2018 Thursday, August 30, 2018 10:19:00 AM CDT August 30, 2018 in News

Trump stands by warning of "violence" if Dems win midterms
Trump stands by warning of "violence" if Dems win midterms
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump urged evangelical leaders this week to get out the vote ahead of the upcoming... More >>
9 hours ago Thursday, August 30 2018 Aug 30, 2018 Thursday, August 30, 2018 9:39:00 AM CDT August 30, 2018 in News

After church service, McCain to depart Arizona for last time
After church service, McCain to depart Arizona for last time
PHOENIX (AP) — The celebration of Sen. John McCain's life as a former prisoner of war and maverick politician enters... More >>
13 hours ago Thursday, August 30 2018 Aug 30, 2018 Thursday, August 30, 2018 5:43:00 AM CDT August 30, 2018 in News

Google denies Trump's claim that it ignored his speeches to Congress
Google denies Trump's claim that it ignored his speeches to Congress
(CNN) -- Google denied President Donald Trump's claim on Wednesday that the search engine promoted President Barack Obama's State of... More >>
13 hours ago Thursday, August 30 2018 Aug 30, 2018 Thursday, August 30, 2018 5:33:00 AM CDT August 30, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 75°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
7pm 73°
8pm 72°
9pm 74°
10pm 73°