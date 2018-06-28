New Funding Formula for Higher Education

"Gov. Blunt's vision for the Lewis and Clark Discovery Initiative is not just something that benefits these universities in these communities now by enhancing the capital improvements and opportunities on the campuses today, but also one that means that there's a long term benefit for our state in science and technology. One that is going to benefit our state, our economy and our student for years to come," said Blunt press secretary Jessica Robinson.

MU will receive the largest amount of money, more than $90 million. Missouri State will receive more than $34 million, and Missouri Western State University will get more than $30 million. Lincoln University will get the least amount of money, getting nearly $3 million.

While the plan is aimed at students, it could lead to a bigger, better and brighter future for all Missourians.

"Our scientists have developed new ideas that they're applying now in new products. They have developed patents that can be used by industry to develop new economic activity. So, the payoff of a sustained fund for basic science has the potential to create jobs. It's forward thinking. It's ground breaking. And it's really... a wonderful opportunity for our state and our economy," said MU researcher Kenneth Schneeberger.

MOHELA board members could not comment because they have not discussed the plan yet.