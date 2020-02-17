New Go COMO's Blue Route begins Monday

COLUMBIA - A new route and a new bus shelter will be added at the intersection of Rice Road and Ballenger Lane Monday. Go COMO hopes the new adjustments will satisfy riders' needs and provide a safer boarding experience.

Several residents living along Rice Road said they use public transportation to get to work everyday. Many of them agree the new route will bring important changes.

"With the weather the way it is, it's too cold to walk several miles," said Montrel Banks.

He said he thinks the new route will benefit him and his neighbors who rely on public transportation.

"I can't go to work soaking wet. I can't get home from work at 12 at night, I have to walk," he said.

Banks and other residents said they hope the city will also consider expanding hours of service.

"Not only do they need to expand the bus route, but they need to extend the hours," Banks said. "There are people that work all times of the day and all times of the night."

Previous stops at Meadowvale Court and Ballenger Lane will be removed.

Schedule books with new route information provided by Go COMO are available at Wabash Station, 126 N. 10th St.