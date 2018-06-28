New Grant Targets AP Students

JEFFERSON CITY - A new grant targets students who do well on their Math and Science Advanced Placement Tests. It's called the Advanced Placement Incentive Grant, and $500 will be awarded to each of 200 students around Missouri. The hope of the Missouri Department of Higher Education is to get more high achieving students to work in math and science related fields. To get the grant, students must:

Achieve two grades of three or higher on the Advanced Placement exams in the fields of math and/or science while attending a Missouri public high school.

Receive an award under the Access Missouri Student Financial Assistance Program or the A+ Scholarship Program in the academic year in which the Advanced Placement Incentive Grant is awarded.

Submit a complete application for the Advanced Placement Incentive Grant

The application deadline for this coming year is June 1, 2012. The Missouri Department of Higher Education distributes the grants.