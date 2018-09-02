New Grocery Store Opens in Columbia

COLUMBIA - Lucky's Market, a natural grocery store, opened its doors for the first time Tuesday.

The store opened at a location on Providence Road between Broadway and Locust that has been vacant for about 10 years, according to the Columbia Chamber of Commerce.

Lucky's Market Founder Bo Sharon said the store tries to focus on providing the affordable organic produce and antibiotic-free meat.

The store also smokes it's own bacon and has a cafe bar area.

"So you can grab a beer and go shopping," Sharon said.

Columbia resident Ben Warner came to the store on its first day with his wife, and they were impressed with the store's selection.

"I am in love," he said. "I was really excited with all sorts of things."

Lucky's Market is celebrating its opening Wednesday with a "bacon-cutting" ceremony.