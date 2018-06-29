New Guide for Teen Drivers

The Missouri Department of Transportation put out a new guide to help new teen drivers. The guide is a central part of next week's Driver Safety Week.

Starting next week, MoDot is dedicating time to teach teenagers the importance of safer drivers. Teens lack experience when it comes to driving. MoDot's guide, called "Road Wise", teaches teens about laws and lessons of the road.

One major distraction, a cell phone, draws a lot of problems. The law in Missouri says no one under 21-years-old can text while driving and the statistics back up this law.

Police say distracted driving causes 1.6 million traffic crashes in the United States every year.

"I think you start off cautious and you get worse about it. I'm stilll kind of a safe driver but the day I got it I was going to the speed limit everywhere and and stopping for a minute at each stop sign and stuff but you kind of get worse as you go on," 17-year-old, Abbie Kent, said.

MoDot hopes "Road Wise" will give teenagers more important information when they first start out.