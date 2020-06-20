New guidelines in place at Brookside pool after COVID-19 case

COLUMBIA - After a possible exposure at the Midtown by Brookside pool, employees say there will be new guidelines in place for when they reopen.

In a statement, Brookside spokesperson Jack Cardetti said, "We will be implementing a pool reservation system moving forward."

The possible exposure at the pool comes as Columbia experiences its highest daily increase in cases. Between Wednesday and Thursday, there were 18 new positive cases.

There were seven new cases in the county as of Friday at 2 p.m.

Lucio Bitoy, community relations specialist for Boone County's health department, said uptick in cases is cause for concern.

"We are concerned with the increase in cases, especially over this past week," Bitoy said. "Forty-five percent of our cases since Monday have been determined to be community transmission. This is concerning as it is indicative of the virus circulating within the community among people who may not even know they have it."

Cardetti says anyone who may have been near the pool on Friday should monitor themselves for any symptoms.

"With the recent uptick in positive COVID-19 cases in Columbia and the health department’s information about a possible visit to the Midtown pool, we are continuing to urge residents to follow all public health guidance and recommendations, including getting tested if symptomatic," he said.

Bitoy says the department is expecting an uptick in the number of positive cases, because of increased testing.

He says taking precautions is still the right idea, even as the state reopens.

"As restrictions are lifted and close contact between individuals increases, we expect more cases," Bitoy said. "Now, more than ever, we are going to be counting on people taking personal responsibility for preventing COVID-19 by continuing to social distance, wearing a mask, frequent hand-washing, covering coughs and sneezes, and staying home when sick."