New Gun Law Could Up Cost of Concealed Carry

COLUMBIA - A new concealed carry law contains training requirements that could make prior training obsolete. Beginning August 28, training for concealed carry weapons (CCW) requires 50 rounds of live fire exercises from both a revolver and a semi-automatic handgun, followed by a qualification test for both.

Any person who completed the old "single gun" CCW training and has not yet applied for a permit must do so by August 28, or they will have to retrain under the new rules.

Tim Oliver, who runs training courses for CCW permits, said the new law will increase the cost of training for students. He said most people have either a revolver or a semi-automatic pistol, not both. People will then have to rent or borrow an extra gun, as well as pay for the 50 rounds of ammo for each weapon. That could cost an extra 40 to 70 dollars. The old training required just one gun.

Among other changes to the Concealed Carry Law that goes into effect August 28th:

- Applicant eligibility age is reduced from 23 to 21 years

- A non-driver's license containing a CCW endorsement is valid through the expiration of the CCW permit

- Providing false information to the Sheriff on any training information a class C misdemeanor

People aged 21 or 22 can not apply for a CCW permit until August 28.