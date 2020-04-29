New head coach hired for Helias girls basketball team

By: Morgan Riddell, KOMU 8 Digital Producer

JEFFERSON CITY -  Garrett Wiggans was hired as the new Head Coach for the girls basketball team at Helias Catholic High School. Coach Wiggans was an assistant coach for the team previously. 

"I am beyond blessed the Helias administration has put their faith in me to lead the Lady Crusader Basketball Team,” Wiggans said. “I'm looking forward to this new challenge of being the head coach, and can't wait to get started taking this program into the future. Go Crusaders!"

Coach Wiggans has been apart of the Helias coaching staff since 2015. Coach Alan Lepper resigned in March after 14 years at the program. 

