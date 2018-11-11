New Health Care Dilemma

Eiffert and his brother run a business their father started more than 40 years ago.

"Columbia's been a great community for us," said Eiffert.

But Eiffert says there are struggles in owning a small business, and health insurance is a big one.

"More expense and less benefit is what we continually see on an annual basis," said Eiffert.

But Governor Blunt thinks he has a solution in Republican Representative Doug Ervin's bill. The bill says all Missourians could buy health insurance with pre-tax dollars. You'd deal directly with the company, bypassing your employer.

Under this new plan buying your health insurance would be like buying your car insurance. You would have your own personal plan. Then employers could try to entice you by reimbursing you for part of that plan.

"The exchange will allow people to carry their plan with them as they go from job to job," said Governor Blunt.

But Democrats say this plan won't solve the biggest health care problems.

"Until this Governor starts talking about how he's going to restore health care for the people whose health care he cut, we really can't engage in an earnest discussion about health care in the state of Missouri," said Democratic Rep. Jeff Harris of Columbia.

Because for people who can't afford their own plan. "Then it's no different than today," said Republican Rep. Doug Ervin.

But for small business owners like Eiffert, this plan looks pretty good. The House is considering the bill now.