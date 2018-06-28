New High School Promising for Northeast

Realtors say they now expect a marked increase in business in the area.

Kris Gillespie wants to sell her house located just down the street from the new high school site.

"I was really excited to hear that the new school is going in here because I think it's going to help our chances and with the market being so slow now, maybe it'll put that kick in," said Kris Gillespie.

The school district voted monday to build the new school on St. Charles road between Route Z and Lake of the Woods. Although there' s not much development now, realtors compare St. Charles to the current boom in south Columbia.

"When Rock Bridge was built it was kind of out south so I think people maybe will perceive this in the same way that developed," said Real Estate Agent Audrey Spieler. "That it was out south for awhile but boy now it's in the center of what's really going on."

Officials say the area is already undergoing the first phases of development.

"We're seeing a number of new subdivisions that were beginning a degree of planning even before this was announced as a potential site and so I think it'll be pretty typical of what you see around high schools," said Don Stamper with the Central Missouri Development Council.

Realtors say the diverse location will help the housing industry.

"As a realtor I'm really excited of the fact that this is located in an area where we have both moderate prices for houses and also some upscale houses," said Spieler. Gillespie agrees, the area is ripe for growth.

"We needed more in this area," said Gillespie. "We have a lot of people in this area already. We don't have anything, easy access to anything, so I think a new school is going to bring a lot more our way."

And more growth likely means higher prices for homes in the area.

The district says the new school will open in the fall of 2010.