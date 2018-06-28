New Hospital To Replace St. John's in Joplin

JOPLIN, Mo. (AP) -- Joplin residents will learn this week where a new hospital will be built to replace one destroyed by the May 22 hospital.

Officials with St. John's Mercy announced Monday that the new site and rebuilding plans will be announced Tuesday evening at the Joplin Holiday Inn.

Since the 367-bed hospital was destroyed by the tornado, St. John's has been operating out of temporary units on the site of the old hospital while planning to rebuild one of Joplin's largest employers.