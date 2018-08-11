New Immigration Bill Would Limit Activites

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - A bill in the Missouri Senate would punish businesses and landlords who employ and lease to illegal immigrants. The measure, filed today, is sponsored by Republican Senator Chris Koster and Democratic Senator Tim Green. It would also bar colleges and junior colleges from admitting students who can't prove they are in the United States legally. Several bills have been filed that are designed to crack down on illegal immigration. Critics say proposals that seem to affect only illegal immigrants can also hurt those here legally. Joan Suarez is the chairwoman of a newly created immigrant coalition. She says a proposal to require commercial driver's license tests in English would hurt a group of Bosnian truck drivers who came to the United States legally as war refugees.