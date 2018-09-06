New Information on Columbia Homicide Investigation

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department continues to investigate a homicide on Cimarron Drive Wednesday night. It told KOMU 8 News it was originally notified of a possible robbery at the residence when an anonymous person called and said that the door of the victims house had been kicked in.

When police responded, they found a deceased male in his 40s.

The crime scene was taped off Wednesday night, The Columbia Police Department said an officer will stay at the crime scene until the house has been thoroughly searched and all evidence has been collected.

The Police Department said it will not release the name of the victim until it contacts the victims family. The medical examiner said it is conducting an autopsy and is not prepared to declare a cause of death yet.

The Columbia Police Department is asking anyone with any information to contact them.