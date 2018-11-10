New information released on missing Camdenton boy

CAMDEN COUNTY - The Missouri State Highway Patrol released new vehicle registration information related to a missing 6-year-old boy on Thursday.

The Camden County Sheriff's Office issued an endangered person advisory for Braedence Christian Jones, who went missing on August 3.

The updated advisory said Jones might be in a red 2004 Honda Civic with Mo. license plate number DR1T8R or a gray 2000 Toyota Camry with Mo. license plate number SR5K7T, or new plates TA1H6X.

Jones' father has court-ordered custody through Camden County.

Aubrey Ferguson is Jones' mother and is refusing to return him to the father, according to law enforcement. They added Ferguson may be with a man named Woodrow Ziegler; both were last seen in Iberia the morning of October 24. Ziegler is not to have any contact with Jones, according to a court order.

MSHP says to contact Camden County Sheriff's Office (573-346-2243) with any information related to the endangered missing person.

(Editor's note: a previous version of this story incorrectly said Ziegler is Braedence Jones' father, and incorrectly said Braedence and Ferguson were seen in Iberia. Ferguson and Ziegler were the people seen in Iberia on October 24)