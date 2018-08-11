New interim chancellor appointed for University of Missouri

COLUMBIA - Dr. Garnett Stokes was appointed interim chancellor of University of Missouri-Columbia by MU's Board of Curators on Tuesday.

According to UM system's news release, the appointment of Stokes will be effective May 3 until the announcement of a new, permanent chancellor, which is expected in the coming weeks.

Stokes has served as the executive vice chancellor for academic affairs and provost at MU since 2015 and was the interim president of Florida State University. She will succeed current Interim Chancellor Hank Foley, who has accepted the position of president of the New York Institute of Technology.

MU also announced that Gary Ward will serve as interim vice chancellor for student affairs, in addition to his current role as vice chancellor for operations, effective May 8.