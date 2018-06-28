New Investigation in 2001 Disappearance

SPRINGFIELD - Authorities will launch a new investigation in the 2001 disappearance of a southwest Missouri couple after dropping murder charges against a Marshfield man and his wife. Webster County prosecutors dismissed murder charges Tuesday against Richard and Thenia Sue Evans, who were accused last June in the deaths of John "Tommy" Smith of Strafford and Maureen Webb of Bolivar. Smith and Webb disappeared in 2001 and their bodies were never found. Court papers indicated charges were dropped because an alleged eyewitness who is now in state prison declined to testify. In June, authorities found bone fragments and a piece of fabric in a burn pile at an abandoned farm in Webster County and accused Richard Evans of cutting up the victims' bodies, feeding them to pigs and burning what was left before scattering the remains in a pond. His wife was accused of witnessing those acts and keeping the information from authorities.