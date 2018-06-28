New J-Turns on Highway 63 to Open Wednesday

COLUMBIA - Drivers along Highway 63 will have a new way to turn left... by turning around. Two new j-turns will open in Southern Boone County beginning Wednesday. The turns are located between the Discovery Parkway Interchange and Bonne Femme Creek.

According MoDOT, j-turns are designed to allow motorists to safely cross traffic on busy routes, helping to reduce traffic crashes. Drivers will have to travel slightly further to get to the turn, however MoDOT said using j-turns can take the same or less time than trying to wait for an appropriate gap to cross traffic.

The turns are a part of the $9.8 million Route 63 and H interchange project.