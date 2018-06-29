New Jefferson City Christian School

Some Concord Baptist Church members decided to construct a building the school can occupy. Some parents like Lori Ewing say the new Concord Christian school will provide more than an education, it will provide them with a choice of public or private school.

"I was excited for the option. I have two kids coming up to school age and I was starting to think about it and panic a little bit," Ewing says.

The church will lease the new school building from some church members who funded the project. Other parents say the money spent will be worth it.

"It's a needed opportunity for all the kids in Jefferson City and I know that their dollars won't be misspent," parent Dawn Ward says.

The new school will be built on Emerald Drive and construction will begin in January. Jennifer Webb, the school board president, says after construction begins the student enrollment and search for teachers will start.

"In February we will have registration open to the community and look to see what size classes we will need, what grades we have a need for. And then in March we will look toward hiring our teachers," Webb says.

The tuition cost will be about $3,500 per child per year and some moms like Kristy Reichard say it's worth it.

"It's just nice to know that the things that he's taught in church on Sundays- the things we teach at home will be implemented in the classroom," Reichard says.

The 10,000 square foot school building will open next Fall for kindergarten through second grade students. The school will add a new grade level each year up to grade eight.