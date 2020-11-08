New Jefferson City organization works to fill affordable housing gap

JEFFERSON CITY - A new non-profit organization is working to help the 750 people on a waiting list in Jefferson City find affordable housing.
Transformational Housing came together with members of various churches and community organizations in 2019. Organizers say affordable housing was already an issue in the city, but made even worse when the May 2019 tornado damaged and destroyed 150 homes, the majority rental properties.
“Many of those houses aren’t being rebuilt, and even if they are, it’s hard for an independent contractor to make those affordable," said board member Karen Taylor, a reverend at First United Methodist Church.
The group acquired a Cherry Street home in April after fire damage became too much for the owner to repair. Over 100 volunteers gutted the home and are re-building it.
“It’s an opportunity for us to come together, cooperate, and do something that we couldn’t do individually," said board chair Mark Kiekhaefer, a pastor at Living Hope Church.
The century-old home will be split into five apartments: one with three bedrooms, three two-bedrooms, and one with a single bedroom.
They say while organizations like Habitat for Humanity help people ready to own a home, this fills the gap for people to leave a homeless shelter on their way to being able to rent a home long-term.
"Well, there's a huge need for affordable housing and this is not going to meet the whole need, but this is one place to start. And we'd hope, maybe as the years go by, this can encourage other groups to help out with housing for people in rental situations," Kiekhaefer said.
Renters will be provided financial coaching and support in finding a job.
"If you don't have a home, you don’t have a place to send mail so it’s hard to fill out job applications...even just doing some of the basic things of showering and having places for clothes," Taylor said.
The $357,000 budget for the project is being raised by donors and the church bodies that make up the coalition. Construction progress will be posted on the organization's website.