New Jefferson City Sam's Club creating 170 jobs

JEFFERSON CITY - The new Sam's Club location in Jefferson City is expected to bring approximately 170 new jobs to the area.

The company plans to hire new associates for the location on Stoneridge Boulevard, which is opening in late summer. Positons available at the new location include cake decorators, night merchandisers, cashiers and technology associates.

Interested applicants can apply for full and part-time positions in person at the Hiring and Membership Center or online on the Walmart/Sam's Club career website.

Sam's Club will host a ribbon cutting ceremony at its Hiring and Membership Center Tuesday, April 14.